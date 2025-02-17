Monday’s Headlines: Presidents Day Edition

It will apparently be a day of some unrest nationwide today, per NPR, but closer to home, we'll be keeping our eyes on Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams while we take a day off to honor all of America's past presidents.

Speaking of politics, let's start with this Daily News op-ed from a former Adams administration insider who is calling on the governor to remove him from office, a position seconded by Reinvent Albany. (Here's how she would do it, per Gothamist.)

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said it's time for the mayor to quit, as the Post reported, but, clearly, he doesn't want to, as readers of the Times and amNY learned.

So that's where we are today. Until we hear more, here is the rest of the news: