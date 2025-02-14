Friday Video: Catch the Green Wave

We've been covering the city Department of Transportation's efforts to time traffic lights to make cycling easier — aka "green wave" timing — for a while now. And we've long since established that timing the lights for cyclists slows down drivers, helps encourage biking and makes roadways safer for all users.

But you know a pro-bike policy is effective if even the car brained New York Times offers a stamp of approval, as the Gray Lady did this week. But the Paper of Record didn't have video proof, which we now provide below. Enjoy this week's bike porn, courtesy of Friend of Streetsblog, Miser: