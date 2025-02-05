Wednesday’s Headlines: Tin Cup Edition

Mayor Adams journeyed to Albany for the annual rite of asking legislators to fund his initiatives — and you, dear reader, didn't make the cut.

Adams spent most of his allotted time boasting of his achievements: crime is down, jobs are up and budgets remained balanced (which they must be by law). And, yes, the state did pass an expansion of red-light cameras last year.

But when it came to unveiling what he wants from Albany in 2025, livable streets issues were as absent as a student with the mumps. In order, Hizzoner wants the state legislature to:

Certainly, it's good to get a list from the mayor so we know where his head is at. But this list is about as exciting as a stripper in a parka. Where was Mayor Adams's urgency for:

If he didn't want to use too much of his time listing all the bills, Hizzoner could have kept it simple and called for the passage of the entire NYS Safe Streets Coalition's package. But he did not.

At least one of the mayor's primary challengers issued a strongly worded statement complaining of Mayor Adams's lack of vision.

"Adams’s testimony in Albany once again made clear he has no plan to deliver the bold solutions New Yorkers need, and is satisfied with the status quo," state Sen. Zellnor Myrie said.

In other news: