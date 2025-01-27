Monday’s Headlines: Evasive Maneuvers Edition

Unpaid MTA bridge and tunnel tolls may be an even bigger problem than previously understood.

That's according to an MTA memo flagged by the New York Post, which showed the transportation authority sent $3.7 billion in unpaid tolls to collections from 2021 to 2023. The Dec. 13 memo — a request for proposals from private contractors to collect the unpaid debts — forecasted $1.4 billion in unpaid tolls for 2024, $2 billion in 2025 and $2.1 billion in 2026.

Transit officials previously pinned the amount lost to toll cheats at around $50 million per year — far less than what the agency loses to subway and bus fare evaders. But the RFP from Dec. 13 said the MTA sends billions of dollars of unpaid tolls to collections, recouping just 8.2 percent of what it's owed.

Reps for the MTA did not return The Post's requests for comment. Streetsblog has also reached out for clarification — a spokesman told us The Post's story has "a number of factual issues." The total sent to collections likely includes hefty fines for unpaid tolls on top of the tolls themselves. If the astronomical figures are correct, however, it seems drivers, not transit riders, are New York's biggest infrastructure freeloaders.

We'll dig deeper on Monday when we get into more details with the MTA.

