Friday’s Headlines: Ice Ice Baby Edition

Temperatures are set to rise about freezing for the first time all week at some point today — and stay there, which is welcome news for New York City cyclists.
While the Transportation and Sanitation departments appear to have done a fine job of clearing their respective bicycle facilities of snow earlier this week — bridges for DOT and streets for DSNY — the daily cycle of thawing and refreezing has left some bike lanes perhaps not impassable, but far from ideal for city two-wheelers.
Riding around Lower Manhattan on Thursday, I saw other cyclists opting for the sidewalk next to bike lanes that looked like they may be frozen over. I saw snow pushed to the parking side of parking-protected bike lanes and melting into the path of cyclists, likely to turn into ice when the temperatures dropped again overnight. (That was the scene on Flatbush Avenue along Prospect Park, where one Redditor posted patches of ice in the strip's crucial two-way protected lane.)
Most importantly, I saw a lot of cyclists out in the cold — people on Citi Bikes, personal bikes and, crucially, work bikes. Cold weather means more people ordering delivery — and more danger spots for the workers getting it to them.
Simply put: While DSNY has made important strides towards clearing bike lanes of snow, below-freezing temperatures after a significant snowfall requires daily maintenance of those bike lanes. And don't get me started on the Parks Department, whose many miles of greenway paths were also in disarray this week.
Fortunately, we are set for a few days in the 30s and 40s. Hopefully the combination of warmer temps and sunlight clears things up a bit more.
In other news:
