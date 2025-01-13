Monday’s Headlines: Sore Losers Edition

At some point, someone over at the New York Post will admit that congestion pricing is good for New York. For now, the paper's war continues on the, dare we say, increasingly popular toll.

Without conclusive data about the toll's impact, the fact-averse tabloid and its accomplices in TV news and politics are hammering every possible anecdote to make the policy look like a disaster — even as once-skeptical New Yorkers come around to the concept.

Here's a review of The Post's weekend coverage, which we provide you free-of-charge so you don't have to deal with the Paper of Wreckage's bandwidth-busting website:

puff-piece touting the New York GOP's fantasy that President-elect Trump will "kill" congestion pricing. Step one, per-U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-Hudson Valley): "Work through how his administration can do so." (Gothamist offered a more skeptical take.)

dispatch from Upper Manhattan outside the tolling zone, which the paper claims, based entirely on anecdotes from drivers, has turned into a "parking war zone" as a result of the toll. Hint to city editors: The Upper Manhattan parking crunch ain't new. Perhaps the surge in car ownership in the city since the pandemic started has something to do with it.

An entirely false report that congestion pricing has led to dire overcrowding on public transit. The story relies on a misleading year-over-year ridership comparison. While its true subway ridership is up 10 percent compared to last January, that trend preceded the tolls. Average subway ridership through the first nine days of this year was actually 10 percent lower compared to last month's average and just 75 percent of the pre-Covid average.

now it’s working too well https://t.co/gzUrbUbObm — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) January 12, 2025

A slew of fear-mongering subway-focused pieces, including one deriding Gov. Hochul for riding the LIRR with her security detail and another showcasing a viral video " safety hack " that advises women to ride the subway with a can of beans in a sock to protect themselves.

Another bad-faith hit on bogeyman Janno Lieber for correctly noting that it is the city's responsibility to compensate FDNY firefighters if they have to pay the toll "to shuttle ... to other firehouses to plug gaps in staffing." (The piece repeated the absurd claim that the toll would slow response times, which makes no sense if traffic is lighter.)

An actually decent exposé of Uber's craven exploitation of the hubbub around the new tolls to juice consumer costs and slash worker wages. The company, which managed to win much lower tolls than personal vehicles and trucks, is using congestion pricing "as a way to steamroll thousands of hard-working ride-share drivers out of fair pay," one worker leader said.

In other congestion pricing news:

Adding our Congestion Pricing success anecdote: about 4-5 times/year for last 15 years my wife drives us from Jax Heights, 85th St to Goshen, NY to see family. We’ve done this most of the time on Sat or Sunday starting between 8-9am. Today we got there in 1 hr, 6 min. A record! pic.twitter.com/QtWBk7OtvT — Streetfilms (1,111th film coming soon!) (@Streetfilms) January 12, 2025

In non-congestion pricing news: