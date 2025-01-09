Thursday’s Headlines: ‘You’re Soaking In It’ Edition

Haters gonna hate ... and drivers gonna love congestion pricing.

As you know, we've spent the last few days covering the New York Post's three-day thrombosis about the idea that drivers would be charged a small fee to bring their cars into the most-congested part of a city with the best transit in the country.

But the worm (looking at you, Rupert) is turning. Yesterday was filled with reports from drivers realizing that they're getting what they're paying for ... and non-drivers reveling in how much better the city feels when we are not overwhelmed by smoke-belching cars piloted recklessly by horn-honking misanthropes.

Our own David Meyer did a Twitter thread featuring all the jaw-drops:

NEW YORKERS LOVE CONGESTION PRICING 🧵 pic.twitter.com/L8ZjlCDSlE — David Meyer aka dmey.bsky.social (@dahvnyc) January 8, 2025

NEW YORKERS LOVE CONGESTION PRICING pic.twitter.com/xTWAKphDga — David Meyer aka dmey.bsky.social (@dahvnyc) January 8, 2025

Our publisher chimed in from Midtown:

I just biked home through midtown. Thanks to congestion pricing NYC just got better. Noticeably less brutalized by traffic. — Mark Gorton (@MarkGortonNYC) January 8, 2025

And there was this on Bluesky:

I was on the UWS today and traffic levels felt like a holiday. It was quiet near Lincoln Center! Columbus Ave. was like #openstreets. Totally peaceful and livable. A great place to stroll and shop. — Joanna Smith (@jooltman.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T22:43:27.425Z

And then we heard from car owner Ben Lebovitz, whose letter to the governor in support of congestion pricing we printed back in June. His wife has to drive from the East Village to New Jersey for work every day. He told us she's saving time (because there's less traffic), saving money (because there's so much free parking that she never has to put it at a meter for a few hours) and saving her sanity.

"This is the huge improvement to our lives that we were hoping that it would be," he told us. "My wife gets home way earlier and can go to the gym, relax a bit, hang out with me and the kid, etc. etc. I get to bike the kid to school myself to work in Midtown with noticeably fewer cars. I can't believe that even this reduced toll has had this effect. Incredible!!!"

Even the Post's former City Hall Bureau Chief David Seifman — full disclosure, one of the great mensches of New York City — broke with his former employer to tell the truth!

Traffic is so much lighter in the congestion zone that MTA buses are running ahead of schedule. I've taken 3 buses down Lexington Ave. where the drivers sat at bus stops and green lights to avoid arriving early. — david seifman (@davidleg12) January 9, 2025

