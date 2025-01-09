Thursday’s Headlines: ‘You’re Soaking In It’ Edition

Haters gonna hate ... and drivers gonna love congestion pricing.
As you know, we've spent the last few days covering the New York Post's three-day thrombosis about the idea that drivers would be charged a small fee to bring their cars into the most-congested part of a city with the best transit in the country.
But the worm (looking at you, Rupert) is turning. Yesterday was filled with reports from drivers realizing that they're getting what they're paying for ... and non-drivers reveling in how much better the city feels when we are not overwhelmed by smoke-belching cars piloted recklessly by horn-honking misanthropes.
Our own David Meyer did a Twitter thread featuring all the jaw-drops:
NEW YORKERS LOVE CONGESTION PRICING 🧵 pic.twitter.com/L8ZjlCDSlE— David Meyer aka dmey.bsky.social (@dahvnyc) January 8, 2025
NEW YORKERS LOVE CONGESTION PRICING pic.twitter.com/xTWAKphDga— David Meyer aka dmey.bsky.social (@dahvnyc) January 8, 2025
Our publisher chimed in from Midtown:
I just biked home through midtown. Thanks to congestion pricing NYC just got better. Noticeably less brutalized by traffic.— Mark Gorton (@MarkGortonNYC) January 8, 2025
And there was this on Bluesky:
And then we heard from car owner Ben Lebovitz, whose letter to the governor in support of congestion pricing we printed back in June. His wife has to drive from the East Village to New Jersey for work every day. He told us she's saving time (because there's less traffic), saving money (because there's so much free parking that she never has to put it at a meter for a few hours) and saving her sanity.
"This is the huge improvement to our lives that we were hoping that it would be," he told us. "My wife gets home way earlier and can go to the gym, relax a bit, hang out with me and the kid, etc. etc. I get to bike the kid to school myself to work in Midtown with noticeably fewer cars. I can't believe that even this reduced toll has had this effect. Incredible!!!"
Even the Post's former City Hall Bureau Chief David Seifman — full disclosure, one of the great mensches of New York City — broke with his former employer to tell the truth!
Traffic is so much lighter in the congestion zone that MTA buses are running ahead of schedule. I've taken 3 buses down Lexington Ave. where the drivers sat at bus stops and green lights to avoid arriving early.— david seifman (@davidleg12) January 9, 2025
Still, the Post was all over Wednesday's congestion pricing news:
- Scott LoBaido, who for more than 25 years has been Staten Island's most reliable protester (of literally everything), was arrested protesting the toll in Columbus Circle, WABC reported. (If you want to reflect on LoBaido's credibility, here's a 1999 story I wrote featuring the very same LoBaido, then 34, being arrested for smearing feces on the front of the Brooklyn Museum.)
- The Post continued its linkage of congestion pricing to the subway by taking great delight in the fact that a supporter of congestion pricing was assaulted underground a few hours before the tolls started.
- Restaurants are offering $9 discounts, which the Post and amNY assumed meant that they were hurting for business. Believe me, a sushi restaurant that charges hundreds of dollars for an omakase (and, yes, I believe that's the first time I've ever typed that word) can throw in a tiny top-off on the sake. And Rosanna Scotto knows how this game is played. She's no victim. She's among the elite of this town. Don't fall for her plutocratic populism.
- Not even aware of its own irony, the Post then celebrated the "active" lifestyle of New York City, with its low level of car ownership and great bike lanes.
- But quickly turned back to bashing Janno Lieber (twice!) for reporting the fact that the subway is by and large safe.
- And the Post pretended toll interdiction was suddenly a new thing just because of congestion pricing. Maybe the Post should read ... the Post. (The Daily News also covered it.)
- Gothamist had a positive take. But amNY focused on the whiners (twice!).
In other news:
- Today is the national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter, a great man and a great bike rider. Please keep his memory in your thoughts today.
- There's a mystery segment of subway track that is wearing out wheels prematurely. (NYDN)
- They say that fashion is the sincerest form of flattery. Just as we did last month, The War on Cars interviewed Derek Guy.
- Use your garbage bins, people! The DSNY is getting serious. (News 12)
- And, finally, we would be remiss if we did not welcome the first-born child of Council Member (and street safety leader) Lincoln Restler. America, welcome Baby Elliott, whom the biased lawmaker said is "perfect."