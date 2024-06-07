Friday’s Headlines: Taking Its Toll Edition

Congestion pricing still dominated the news cycle, mostly because Gov. Hochul's bizarre last-minute cancelation has created more confusion in Albany than understanding the question of why the city's train station is on the other side of the Hudson from Downtown (I know, right?).

All the outlets were on it, with the most important stories focusing on how Hochul simply has no plan to come up with the $1 billion that was about to start flowing to the MTA (NYDN, amNY, Gothamist, The City, and, of course, Streetsblog, with Dave Colon in Albany).

Other stories included:

Streetsblog's 2056-pixel-wide coverage included:

In non-toll news:

Finally, we leave you with the words of Streetsblog reader (and car owner!) Ben Lebovitz, who penned this letter to Gov. Hochul: