Thursday’s Headlines: The Start of Something Big Edition

We start every new year with such optimism, we really do. Sure, we end every year with endless recapitulation of City Hall and Albany's political broken promises, policy failures and betrayals of the previous 12 months, but once the ball drops in the former Longacre Square, we're born again and there's new grass on the field.

And think of all the great things we have to look forward to in 2025!

Congestion pricing starts at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, and we're already planning to party near the toll gantries on the west side. (Look for us with our confetti and domestic Champagne — that is, unless Judge Leo Gordon changes his mind and gives New Jersey a temporary restraining order on the quite implausible grounds that a toll meets the legal standard for "irreparable harm," Gothamist and the Times reported).

After that, we'll have a state budget that, hopefully, will fully fund the next MTA repair and renovation plan, despite Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins's effort late last year to derail it.

And in June, we get to pick a new mayor, as amNY reminded us!

And we get an entire year to see if new Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch can give us all five items on our Christmas "Reform the NYPD" list.

So things are looking up!

Meanwhile, let's roundup some of the news you might have missed when you were watching Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN, four of the greatest hours of drunken TV of the year: