Thursday’s Headlines: Snow and Tell Edition

There's no business like snow business. And this year, the Department of Sanitation has added another shovel to its arsenal: a narrow-width snow plow that can drop normal road salt in bike lanes ... just as the agency does for car lanes.

It may not sound like much, but here's why this is such a big deal, in the words of agency Deputy Commissioner Joshua Goodman:

"Last year, for the first time, we had a full fleet of 47 bike lane plows. These worked very well for clearing the bike lanes of snow. They could also put down brine before a snow fall. Brine is great, but only for certain kinds of snow events, specifically ones where it is already cold before the snow starts. Because of our coastal location, we get a lot of 'rain to snow' events, where it starts as rain. In these, brine doesn’t work – only salt. That’s why we have both for the car lines, brine trucks and salt spreaders. But for the bike lanes, during the first year, we only had brine vehicles."

So, continuing the agency's commitment to both equity and innovation — despite the departure of former Commissioner Jessica Tisch, now the city's top cop — the DSNY is going to test the salt spreader this year. If it works, Goodman promised more.

"This is important because we are committed to servicing bike lanes and car lanes in the same way and at the same time and level," he said. "We know that many New Yorkers need the bike lanes to get to work or to perform their work."

It's nice to hear a top city official talk about bikes as the normal, functional, efficient form of transportation that they are, rather than pillorying them as a tool of the Antichrist to destroy America and take away her freedoms.

In any event, let it snow (the DSNY says it's ready)!

