Thursday’s Headlines: Snow and Tell Edition

The Sanitation Department is even better prepared for winter. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on December 19, 2024

Photo: DSNY (Doctored by the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk)|

Smokin’ hot!

There's no business like snow business. And this year, the Department of Sanitation has added another shovel to its arsenal: a narrow-width snow plow that can drop normal road salt in bike lanes ... just as the agency does for car lanes.

It may not sound like much, but here's why this is such a big deal, in the words of agency Deputy Commissioner Joshua Goodman:

"Last year, for the first time, we had a full fleet of 47 bike lane plows. These worked very well for clearing the bike lanes of snow. They could also put down brine before a snow fall. Brine is great, but only for certain kinds of snow events, specifically ones where it is already cold before the snow starts. Because of our coastal location, we get a lot of 'rain to snow' events, where it starts as rain. In these, brine doesn’t work – only salt. That’s why we have both for the car lines, brine trucks and salt spreaders. But for the bike lanes, during the first year, we only had brine vehicles."

So, continuing the agency's commitment to both equity and innovation — despite the departure of former Commissioner Jessica Tisch, now the city's top cop — the DSNY is going to test the salt spreader this year. If it works, Goodman promised more.

"This is important because we are committed to servicing bike lanes and car lanes in the same way and at the same time and level," he said. "We know that many New Yorkers need the bike lanes to get to work or to perform their work."

It's nice to hear a top city official talk about bikes as the normal, functional, efficient form of transportation that they are, rather than pillorying them as a tool of the Antichrist to destroy America and take away her freedoms.

In any event, let it snow (the DSNY says it's ready)!

In other news:

  • We learned midday that Ingrid Lewis-Martin is expected to be indicted on corruption charges later today. And what about? The old "Give my son a $100,000 Porsche" trick, according to the Times and the Daily News.
  • The FDNY declared victory after Congress barred the sale of uncertified lithium-ion batteries. (Daily News, Gothamist)
  • Gov. Hochul will put another 250 National Guard troops on the subways. (Gothamist, NY Post, Daily News)
  • City of Yes is good for the MTA's bottom line, according to a new report. (City Limits)
  • An e-bike is the faster way to LaGuardia Airport. (We know this because we've done it.) (WSJ)
  • A driver fatally struck a man working on a disabled car on the side of the Long Island Expressway early on Wednesday. (Daily News)
  • The cost of toll evasion is up on the New York State Thruway. (LoHud.com)
  • The booze delivery Drizly must pay its workers $4 million in stolen tips money. (Gothamist)
  • The MTA Board approved the purchase of 435 new subway cars and a budget with a planned fare hike for 2025 (which Gov. Hochul said she could still nix). (Daily News, NY Post)
  • The New Jersey State Police was found to have given "free passes" to dangerous drivers with so-called courtesy cards. (NJ State Comptroller via NJ.gov)
  • And, finally, this is the part of the daily headlines where we honor the gracious, kind and great-looking people who donated yesterday to our annual fundraising drive. Thanks, Anne! Thanks, Stephen (and thanks for the note)! Thanks, Bryce! Thanks, Isaac! Thanks, Evan (and, yes, we'll keep fighting those damn plate-defacing scofflaws)! Thanks, Lily! Thanks, Danae! Thanks, Aaron! Want to join this honor roll? Click below:
It's time for our year-end appeal. Click the banner or the Angel Mendoza credit line to donate (please!).
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

