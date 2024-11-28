Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines: Turkey Day Edition

Happy holiday to all.

8:04 AM EST on November 28, 2024

Happy Thanksgiving from The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk!

It's time for our year-end appeal. Click the banner or the Angel Mendoza credit line to donate (please!).

I'm going to take the Metro-North to visit my relatives in New Canaan today, and I'll probably spend most of Thanksgiving grousing about how Gov. Hochul only cares about drivers when the rest of us are paying more than $70 (plus another $17 plus for the subway) to do the right thing and take transit just to eat a turkey in the suburbs.

On the plus side, I can drink all my brother's fancy bourbon, which will be a nice change from Four Roses.

If you're inclined, check out a few stories that popped up yesterday. And I'll hold off on our Pledge Drive Honor Roll of Donors today out of fear that not many people are reading today, due to the holiday. But keep donating! And we'll honor you on Monday.

Until then, here's a bit of news:

  • Hell Gate once again covered the demise of outdoor dining. But here's hoping that many of the restaurants that have torn down their sheds will apply over the next few months in time for April.
  • A water main break disabled the B/C trains on the Upper West Side. (NYDN)
  • Here's another for the agenda of the new police commissioner: Don't let rogue units operate in secrecy. (NY Post)
  • Oh, and this, too, Commissioner Tisch. (NY Times)
  • Look up for the northern lights tonight! (NY Post)
  • And Clayton Guse (formerly of the Daily Newsuh) has a nice Thanksgiving tribute to the subway system in Gothamist.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

