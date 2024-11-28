Thursday’s Headlines: Turkey Day Edition

It's time for our year-end appeal. Click the banner or the Angel Mendoza credit line to donate (please!).

I'm going to take the Metro-North to visit my relatives in New Canaan today, and I'll probably spend most of Thanksgiving grousing about how Gov. Hochul only cares about drivers when the rest of us are paying more than $70 (plus another $17 plus for the subway) to do the right thing and take transit just to eat a turkey in the suburbs.

On the plus side, I can drink all my brother's fancy bourbon, which will be a nice change from Four Roses.

If you're inclined, check out a few stories that popped up yesterday. And I'll hold off on our Pledge Drive Honor Roll of Donors today out of fear that not many people are reading today, due to the holiday. But keep donating! And we'll honor you on Monday.

Until then, here's a bit of news: