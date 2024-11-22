Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: City of Yes Edition

There was only one story yesterday: The embattled mayor succeeded in passing what might become the signature initiative of his one term. But there was other news, too.

12:48 AM EST on November 22, 2024

Screenshot

There was only one story yesterday: The embattled mayor succeeded in passing what might become the signature initiative of his one term, a zoning change that really will result in much more new housing, a lot of it affordable, and a large portion of it unburdened by mandatory off-street parking.

Everyone covered this, but I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that Streetsblog's City of Yes reporter Sophia Lebowitz crafted a nimble analysis that turned a first-day story into a second-day one ... on the first day! Read it here.

In addition:

In other news:

  • Nolan Hicks looked at ways to stop subway surfing. (Curbed)
  • Hey, landlords, get with the composting! (Gothamist)
  • The Post continued its assault on congestion pricing, though, admittedly Democratic Party boss Jay Jacobs is an easy mark.
  • Meanwhile, the Tabloid of Wreckage is pinning its hopes on one of the anti-congestion pricing lawsuits.
  • Cops have released an image of the man they say they were chasing when he ran over Amanda Servedio in Astoria last month. (WPIX11, NY Post)
  • Carnage on the Kosciuszko. (NY Post, amNY)
  • A cop in an unmarked squad car struck and killed a woman on a Brooklyn street. Police said she was lying in the roadway. (NY Post)
  • After the New York Times ran this story about Anthony Weiner's attempt at a comeback, I texted the former congressman and reminded him that he once called for all bike lanes to be ripped out. But he said he's a changed man. And he even sent over his Citi Bike profile page (3,176 rides — not bad!).
  • And, finally, we have a scofflaw trifecta!
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

