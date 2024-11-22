Friday’s Headlines: City of Yes Edition

There was only one story yesterday: The embattled mayor succeeded in passing what might become the signature initiative of his one term, a zoning change that really will result in much more new housing, a lot of it affordable, and a large portion of it unburdened by mandatory off-street parking.
Everyone covered this, but I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that Streetsblog's City of Yes reporter Sophia Lebowitz crafted a nimble analysis that turned a first-day story into a second-day one ... on the first day! Read it here.
In addition:
- The Daily News played it straight, but pointed out the outsized power of the "car-reliant areas." Hmmm, wonder what's making those areas so reliant on cars?
- The Post's coverage was kinda all over the place.
- The Times and Gothamist played up the $5-billion sweetener that Mayor Adams added. The Times also continued its excellent sidebar coverage of the housing crunch.
- amNY played it straight.
- The City played up that City of Yes is indeed "mostly intact."
In other news:
- Nolan Hicks looked at ways to stop subway surfing. (Curbed)
- Hey, landlords, get with the composting! (Gothamist)
- The Post continued its assault on congestion pricing, though, admittedly Democratic Party boss Jay Jacobs is an easy mark.
- Meanwhile, the Tabloid of Wreckage is pinning its hopes on one of the anti-congestion pricing lawsuits.
- Cops have released an image of the man they say they were chasing when he ran over Amanda Servedio in Astoria last month. (WPIX11, NY Post)
- Carnage on the Kosciuszko. (NY Post, amNY)
- A cop in an unmarked squad car struck and killed a woman on a Brooklyn street. Police said she was lying in the roadway. (NY Post)
- After the New York Times ran this story about Anthony Weiner's attempt at a comeback, I texted the former congressman and reminded him that he once called for all bike lanes to be ripped out. But he said he's a changed man. And he even sent over his Citi Bike profile page (3,176 rides — not bad!).
- And, finally, we have a scofflaw trifecta!