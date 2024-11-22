Friday’s Headlines: City of Yes Edition

There was only one story yesterday: The embattled mayor succeeded in passing what might become the signature initiative of his one term, a zoning change that really will result in much more new housing, a lot of it affordable, and a large portion of it unburdened by mandatory off-street parking.

Everyone covered this, but I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that Streetsblog's City of Yes reporter Sophia Lebowitz crafted a nimble analysis that turned a first-day story into a second-day one ... on the first day! Read it here.

In addition:

In other news: