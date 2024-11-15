Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Car-Free Streets

Friday Video: School Streetspalooza

Check out how great life can be if we just give kids the space to be kids.

12:03 AM EST on November 15, 2024

Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

We all know (because we read Streetsblog) that streets in front of schools are uniquely dangerous.

And we also all know (because we read ... you get the idea) that streets without cars are safer than streets with cars.

So what if, like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, you could put these two things together? What if you could create school streets without cars?

It's such a great idea that more and more communities are organizing to do it. And even pro-car, anti-bike Queens Council Member Vickie Paladino is on board.

Check out how great life can be if we just give kids the space to be kids:

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

