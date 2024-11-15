Friday Video: School Streetspalooza

We all know (because we read Streetsblog) that streets in front of schools are uniquely dangerous.

And we also all know (because we read ... you get the idea) that streets without cars are safer than streets with cars.

So what if, like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, you could put these two things together? What if you could create school streets without cars?

It's such a great idea that more and more communities are organizing to do it. And even pro-car, anti-bike Queens Council Member Vickie Paladino is on board.

Check out how great life can be if we just give kids the space to be kids: