New York City's fall of traffic carnage continued on Wednesday, after the driver of a luxury bus struck and killed a senior citizen on an electric scooter at the corner of Jay Street and Tillary Street in downtown Brooklyn.

As of Oct. 30, 214 people had died in traffic crashes so far this year — down slightly from 2019 through Oct. 30 of last year. Moped and scooter riders accounted for 20 of this year's victims through Oct. 30, according to city stats.

Cops did not immediately release the identity of the victim of the crash, which was the 70th on the block of Tillary between Jay and Adams streets since January 2023. You can read Streetsblog's coverage of the crash here.

