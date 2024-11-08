Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Jay and Tillary, Again Edition

12:01 AM EST on November 8, 2024

Photo: Sophia Lebowitz|

Hours after the crash, the blood of the 74-year-old victim was still on the roadway.

New York City's fall of traffic carnage continued on Wednesday, after the driver of a luxury bus struck and killed a senior citizen on an electric scooter at the corner of Jay Street and Tillary Street in downtown Brooklyn.

As of Oct. 30, 214 people had died in traffic crashes so far this year — down slightly from 2019 through Oct. 30 of last year. Moped and scooter riders accounted for 20 of this year's victims through Oct. 30, according to city stats.

Cops did not immediately release the identity of the victim of the crash, which was the 70th on the block of Tillary between Jay and Adams streets since January 2023. You can read Streetsblog's coverage of the crash here.

Also on the site today: Streetsblog's Sophia Lebowitz breaks down the myths around Mayor Adams's "City of Yes" housing policy in this week's Friday Video. And Kevin Duggan raises the curtain on a big change coming to city trash collection policy next Tuesday.

In other news:

  • Mayor Adams spoke to President-elect Donald Trump — the man who could someday save him from jail time — on Wednesday. (amNY, The City, NY Post)
  • A box truck driver injured an 83-year-old pedestrian in Midtown. (Patch)
  • A shooting suspect with a loaded rifle fled into the subway near Lincoln Center, leading to hours of delayed and stalled train service. (Gothamist, Daily News)
  • Spotted at Somos: MTA CEO Janno Lieber making the rounds for MTA funding as the window closes to implement congestion pricing. (City & State)
  • Meanwhile, congestion pricing made the Times' list of "what Trump's win means for New York City." Fox 5 also dove into the topic.
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

