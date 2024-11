Massive skyscrapers in single-family zones! The end of parking lots! Bodegas on every single corner!

These are some of the lies that are being told about Mayor Adams's City of Yes rezoning plan. Yes, there's a lot to discuss about a plan to "build a little more housing in every neighborhood," but opponents are willfully misinforming the public about the goals and ramifications of the proposal.

Thankfully, we have reporter Sophia Lebowitz to explain it all to you: