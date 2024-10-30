Wednesday’s Headlines: Just Asking Edition

Periodically, we refresh the page where the governor's office posts her detailed public schedule.
In late June, we noticed that the page was complete only through December 2023, so we emailed the governor's press office. We heard only crickets.
So we filed a Freedom of Information request ... and by early July, the schedule was indeed updated, but only through March. (You're welcome.)
It's almost four months later, but the page has still not been updated with Gov. Hochul's schedules for May and June — which includes a period of time when she was deciding to flip-flop on congestion pricing. With whom was she meeting? How was she traveling? What was she doing during that period? It's all relevant as part of our investigation into why the governor paused congestion pricing.
So on behalf of all reporters in town, on Tuesday, we FOIL'ed for the missing schedules again. Check back in two weeks or so.
In other news:
- The Times finally got on the legalize jaywalking train that Streetsblog has been driving for years (though the Gray Lady chose not to credit us).
- But we'll be generous: amNY took a deserved victory lap on the MTA's decision to seek a tunnel under a Queens cemetery so that the Interborough Express actually works. We also covered.
- Comptroller Brad Lander offered some proposals to rein in the app delivery companies, which Hell Gate covered. We had some follow-up questions — including why Lander, like everyone else, refuses to address the demand side of the delivery boom (as Charles Komanoff has been trying to do). In any event, we'll be posting our fully-fleshed-out story later today.
- EDC President Andrew Kimball is again talking "blue highways." (Crain's)
- The NYPD has decided that there aren't going to be any new street fairs, which means that the NYPD is deciding how the public can use public space. Gothamist covered it, but this tweet said it best: