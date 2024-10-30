Wednesday’s Headlines: Just Asking Edition

Periodically, we refresh the page where the governor's office posts her detailed public schedule.

In late June, we noticed that the page was complete only through December 2023, so we emailed the governor's press office. We heard only crickets.

So we filed a Freedom of Information request ... and by early July, the schedule was indeed updated, but only through March. (You're welcome.)

It's almost four months later, but the page has still not been updated with Gov. Hochul's schedules for May and June — which includes a period of time when she was deciding to flip-flop on congestion pricing. With whom was she meeting? How was she traveling? What was she doing during that period? It's all relevant as part of our investigation into why the governor paused congestion pricing.

So on behalf of all reporters in town, on Tuesday, we FOIL'ed for the missing schedules again. Check back in two weeks or so.

You gotta love a good FOIL.

In other news: