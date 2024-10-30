Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Just Asking Edition

We're again demanding information from the governor's office. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 30, 2024

Main photo: Marc Piscotty|

What is she thinking?

Periodically, we refresh the page where the governor's office posts her detailed public schedule.

In late June, we noticed that the page was complete only through December 2023, so we emailed the governor's press office. We heard only crickets.

So we filed a Freedom of Information request ... and by early July, the schedule was indeed updated, but only through March. (You're welcome.)

It's almost four months later, but the page has still not been updated with Gov. Hochul's schedules for May and June — which includes a period of time when she was deciding to flip-flop on congestion pricing. With whom was she meeting? How was she traveling? What was she doing during that period? It's all relevant as part of our investigation into why the governor paused congestion pricing.

So on behalf of all reporters in town, on Tuesday, we FOIL'ed for the missing schedules again. Check back in two weeks or so.

You gotta love a good FOIL.

In other news:

  • The Times finally got on the legalize jaywalking train that Streetsblog has been driving for years (though the Gray Lady chose not to credit us).
  • But we'll be generous: amNY took a deserved victory lap on the MTA's decision to seek a tunnel under a Queens cemetery so that the Interborough Express actually works. We also covered.
  • Comptroller Brad Lander offered some proposals to rein in the app delivery companies, which Hell Gate covered. We had some follow-up questions — including why Lander, like everyone else, refuses to address the demand side of the delivery boom (as Charles Komanoff has been trying to do). In any event, we'll be posting our fully-fleshed-out story later today.
  • EDC President Andrew Kimball is again talking "blue highways." (Crain's)
  • The NYPD has decided that there aren't going to be any new street fairs, which means that the NYPD is deciding how the public can use public space. Gothamist covered it, but this tweet said it best:
X.com
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

The Interboro Express (Formerly The Triboro)

Tunnel Vision! MTA Abandons Flawed Plan To Run IBX Partly on Street

The MTA no longer plans to hijack its future Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail project with a segment of it on the street.

October 30, 2024
Commercial Waste Zones

Private Trash Haulers Are Still Killing and Injuring New Yorkers As Long-Awaited Reforms Lag

Private carters wreak as much deadly havoc on the streets as they did five years ago as city reforms haven't kicked in yet.

October 30, 2024
Curb management

DOT’s Upper West Side ‘Smart Curbs’ Struggles to Claw Back Free Parking

One local advocate said the whole point of the pilot was to test the idea of charging for valuable curb space on a large scale. So what happened?

October 29, 2024
DOT

Industrial Business Wins Pause of Safety Project in Blissville

"I’m just worried about where my employees are going to park," says the business owner who sued the city to stop a bike lane.

October 29, 2024
See all posts