Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: This Isn’t Over Edition

We'll have a strong Streetsblog presence at tonight's memorial for Amanda Servedio — the result of a police chase. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 29, 2024

File art|

There’ll be a vigil and ride to celebrate the life of Amanda Servedio tonight.

We'll have a strong Streetsblog presence at tonight's memorial for Amanda Servedio, the Astoria resident who was killed last week by a burglary suspect who was fleeing police in his car. As people who cover the fight for livable streets, we're of course angered by the death — but we can't ignore the police role in it.

As reporter Sophia Lebowitz revealed on Monday, cops from the 114th Precinct in Astoria have engaged in among the highest number of hot pursuits through the residential streets of the district. And in the case of Servedio's death, police were engaged in a high-speed chase of a suspect in a non-violent crime: a burglary.

The police chase itself was more dangerous to Queens residents than the people being chased.

What's worse: The NYPD has declined to give answers to the grieving family and the larger community. We've asked repeatedly for details but have gotten nothing from the NYPD's massive public information office — which is especially infuriating because in previous chases, the press office has been very quick to release information when the squad car was engaged in a low-speed chase.

They have the information in this case, too; their decision to not release it speaks volumes.

Also slated to attend the 6:30 p.m. rally at the intersection of 34th Avenue and 37th Street are Assembly Member (and would-be mayor) Zohran Mamdani, Council Member Tiffany Cabán, members of Families for Safe Streets and Transportation Alternatives, plus the Servedio family. For info, click here.

In other news from a slow day for the other outlets:

  • Great White Pay: So much for Broadway theater owners pleading that they can't afford congestion pricing. (NY Post)
  • The Department of Transportation put out a press release about its Smart Curbs pilot on the Upper West Side, which amNY and Gothamist swallowed whole. We have more questions, so we'll hold the victory parade for now.
  • NIMBY alert: Just wait and see how some Meatpacking District residents will fight a seemingly good city proposal to redevelop the disused Gansevoort Market. (Crain's, Gothamist)
  • The Parks Department is really struggling under this mayor. (The City)
  • If you need more to read, Streetsblog published a deep dive into Council Member Vickie Paladino, who lied about a DOT community forum, plus an op-ed from a group in her district.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

