Friday Video: Car and Truck Drivers are the Cause of Virtually All Road Violence

Here at Streetsblog, we want all road users to be safe. Car drivers, truckers, city workers, cyclists, pedestrians, kids, seniors and people in wheelchairs.

Our main goal is fight for road safety redesigns that protect all road users — but mostly the most vulnerable road users. As such, we consider it essential to keep the focus on the primary dangers on the road — and that remains car and truck drivers.

Right now, many politicians are expressing concern about reckless moped riders — but their concerns are completely out of scale. Yes, exceeding the speed limit on a moped, or riding in a bike lane, or using a moped that isn't registered is a bad thing. Similarly, cyclists should yield to pedestrians.

But unlike the wind-direction readers who sit in those fancy wood benches in City Hall, we keep our eyes on the statistics: Virtually all of the injuries and deaths on our roadways are caused by the drivers of cars and trucks.

So that's why Streetsblog Engagement Editor created the video below. It's horrifying and graphic. And, as such, it should remind the political elite that there's a problem out there — and it ain't on two wheels: