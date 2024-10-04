Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Editorial

Friday Video: Car and Truck Drivers are the Cause of Virtually All Road Violence

A video to remind the political elite that there's a problem out there — and it ain't on two wheels.

12:02 AM EDT on October 4, 2024

The moment before a truck driver killed teenaged cyclist Mario Valenzuela.

Here at Streetsblog, we want all road users to be safe. Car drivers, truckers, city workers, cyclists, pedestrians, kids, seniors and people in wheelchairs.

Our main goal is fight for road safety redesigns that protect all road users — but mostly the most vulnerable road users. As such, we consider it essential to keep the focus on the primary dangers on the road — and that remains car and truck drivers.

Right now, many politicians are expressing concern about reckless moped riders — but their concerns are completely out of scale. Yes, exceeding the speed limit on a moped, or riding in a bike lane, or using a moped that isn't registered is a bad thing. Similarly, cyclists should yield to pedestrians.

But unlike the wind-direction readers who sit in those fancy wood benches in City Hall, we keep our eyes on the statistics: Virtually all of the injuries and deaths on our roadways are caused by the drivers of cars and trucks.

So that's why Streetsblog Engagement Editor created the video below. It's horrifying and graphic. And, as such, it should remind the political elite that there's a problem out there — and it ain't on two wheels:

Streetsblog Editorial Board

The views of the editorial board are not reflective of the staff of Streetsblog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Canal Street

Seniors to City: Fix Canal Street Now!

A new series of audits on Canal Street with older New Yorkers will show again the need for change.

October 4, 2024
Streetsblog USATrucks

The Insider: How to Blow the Whistle on a Federal Transportation Agency

Quon Kwan's research could have lead to regulations that says saved hundreds of pedestrians and cyclists in large truck crashes. Instead, the analysis was quashed.

October 4, 2024
City of Yes

Will Indicted Mayor Adams’s Bid to Eliminate Parking Mandates Survive Council Review?

As the City Council review proccess begins, experts say it is crucial to keep getting rid of parking mandates in the City of Yes.

October 3, 2024
See all posts