Wednesday’s Headlines: Alone at City Hall Edition

We had more people in our office watching that tremendous Mets game than Mayor Adams had at his side at his weekly off-topic presser, which, as a solo act, was a visible reminder of how isolated he is right now. The Gothamist headline said it all, "Indicted and in crisis, Mayor Eric Adams is suddenly alone." (The City also covered.)

Well, maybe he's not that alone. It was funny to read the oh-so-convincing statement that Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez sent over to Gothamist for a different story about whether Mayor Adams can still run the city. Rodriguez's take? He said he's “laser focused on delivering for New Yorkers every day.” Good to know.

In other news from an Amazin' day:

Both the Times and Streetsblog covered the bizarre story of the cop who harassed a 311 caller by making crank calls with gay smears and, yes, dolphin sounds. But the difference in the coverage was clear: The Gray Lady was forced to credit Streetsblog for Jesse Coburn's seminal (and award-winning coverage) of NYPD harassment of 311 complainants. "Streetsblog, an online news organization, had been publishing stories about the allegations," The Times reported.

Speaking of Coburn, he just landed a plum job at ProPublica. We're proud of him ... and accept his thanks!