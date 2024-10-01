Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines: We’re Tired of Winning Edition

The Mets. DOT. A state judge? Monday was just great, as you'll see in today's headlines.

12:01 AM EDT on October 1, 2024

Photo: MLB|

Francisco Lindor is obviously a Streetsblog reader.

There was so much good news yesterday that we're already tired of so much good news (not). In any event, let's get right to it:

  • Despite a last-minute anti-bus campaign ("We demand the right to double park!") the Department of Transportation announced it would begin work on the 96th Street bus lane. It's a nice victory, but it's pretty depressing to have to fight so hard just for a simple bus lane. (Gothamist)
  • That said, there is reason for optimism, at least about the city's greenways, according to East Coast Greenway.
  • But any optimism was dashed when we read The City's story about the Adams administration's school bus camera program.
  • There was a bizarre lede on the final chapter in the New York Times's "Street Wars" series: "For now, this is the final installment of Street Wars. But to be clear: The battle for space on New York City’s streets is not over." If the battle isn't over, why is the Times beating such a hasty retreat? Well, don't worry, New York, Streetsblog will always be hear, even after the Gray Lady moves on. You're welcome.
  • And you'll need us every step of the way, now that Gov. Hochul is making noises about shrinking the size of the MTA capital plan. Governor, your approval rating is already in the gutter — do you want it in the sewer, too? (NYDN, amNY)
  • There are no words — except for "Really?" — for Ross Barkan's take on Robert Moses and Robert Caro's "The Power Broker." You just have to read it yourself. "Overlearning"? Really?! (NY Times)
  • Here comes the East Coast port strike! (NYDN, amNY, Gothamist)
  • And here comes even worse-tasting New York City water (no, I'm not buying that whole "best-in-the-world" crap!). (NY Times, NY Post, Gothamist)
  • Meet a guy who has walked every block of New York City. (Hell Gate)
  • Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Council Member Justin Brannan — the yin and yang of Bay Ridge — penned an amNY op-ed about ghost cars.
  • Speaking of op-eds, we ran one from an EV charging company that at least sympathized with our take on electrifying the streetscape.
  • So, let me get this straight: Women can't get birth control in some states, but we're going to just give it out to rats? (Gothamist)
  • Sick of all those job sites with positions that sound great until you realize you'll need three transfers? Bandana is for you — it lets you browse jobs by commute times! (This is not an ad; I'm just excited that someone did it.)
  • Cops can't even follow the rules when they say they are following the rules:
  • Finally, if you're not a baseball fan, well, I feel sorry for you. It's a great game. But if you're not a Mets fan, I both feel sorry for you and urge you to never take this rickety scaffolding of a franchise into your heart. But yesterday, the team won a game — and earned a playoff berth — in a nine-inning afraid that was at once an epic victory and also a microcosm for all that this team has put its fans through this season. I can't say more, but I'll link to the coverage: NYDN, amNY,
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

