Monday’s Headlines: Let’s Go Mets Edition

We were ready to spend all day today working, but because the Arizona Diamondbacks had to go and win yesterday, now we have to spend most of today waiting to see if the Mets can at least split a doubleheader with the Braves so they can play either the Padres or the Brewers in the playoffs starting tomorrow.
Believe me, it makes sense somehow, though it takes a little to fully understand it, so let's bring in the professionals:
In other news from a wet weekend:
- The big news before the weekend even started was that a judge denied Gov. Hochul's bid to dismiss the lawsuit seeking to force her to unpause congestion pricing. (NYDN, Streetsblog, amNY, Hell Gate)
- Meanwhile, advocates for the disabled will file suit today demanding a judge order the gridlock governor to restart congestion pricing, which will fund elevators in 23 stations. (amNY)
- The news that Ingrid Lewis-Martin was being investigated as part of the probe of Mayor Adams's alleged corruption was, as the mayor himself put the probe, "no surprise." After all, our own Jesse Coburn revealed earlier this year that Lewis-Martin had set up and was overseeing a rogue office inside of City Hall to stymie street safety projects. Read it here.
- You, the riders, bore the brunt, but the G train will now be much better, Gothamist reports.
- I remember when New York City was split into two — 212 and 718. And I remember 917. And 347. And 646. (I don't remember 929, though.) But at this point, does anyone care about a new area code anymore? (NY Post)
- From the assignment desk: Monday will start with a presser featuring MTA officials and the governor, discussing financing the capital plan. Larry Penner thinks it's DOA in Albany, so we'll see if he's right. (Mass Transit)
- And since we mentioned congestion pricing earlier in this report, let's remind the governor of all she has cost the great citizens of this city: