Monday’s Headlines: Let’s Go Mets Edition

We were ready to spend all day today working, but because the Arizona Diamondbacks had to go and win yesterday, now we have to spend most of today waiting to see if the Mets can at least split a doubleheader with the Braves so they can play either the Padres or the Brewers in the playoffs starting tomorrow.

Believe me, it makes sense somehow, though it takes a little to fully understand it, so let's bring in the professionals:

All games are now final. Scenarios for the Mets are straightforward:



-Win two in Atlanta, get the No. 5 seed, go to San Diego for the Wild Card Series.



-Win one in Atlanta, get the No. 6 seed, return to Milwaukee for the WCS.



-Win zero in Atlanta, go home for the winter. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 29, 2024

In other news from a wet weekend: