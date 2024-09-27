Friday’s Headlines: Back to Business Edition

After the split-screen images of Mayor Adams's raucous (how raucous? Very raucous) press conference in front of Gracie Mansion and U.S. Attorney Damian Williams's button-down recitation of the corruption allegations against Hizzoner, the day settled back into normal New York craziness.

You know, a bunch of Trumpists screaming at housing advocates on the steps of City Hall; a hit-and-run crash in the Bronx caused by a reckless, selfish driver; and NIMBYs making baseless claims that foot traffic is bad for business.

So let's get to it: