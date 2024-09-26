Thursday’s Headlines: Mayoral Indictment Edition

A T-shirt making the rounds.

Well, we've been saying for months that Mayor Adams should be indicted for failing to build the legally required amount of bus and bike lanes, for capitulating to big donors by curtailing street safety improvements, and for pissing on congestion pricing, so until the actual indictment is unsealed today, we're going to assume that's why the feds have lowered the boom.

In any event, everyone covered it. Click here for all the coverage, though the best stuff was when everyone dunked on Bret Stephens on Twitter:

bret stephens with the best, most visionary takes pic.twitter.com/ONGTlk5DAz — brad listi (@otherppl) September 26, 2024

Late in the night, the mayor, his hands shaking, taped a video declaring his innocence and saying he will fight and stay in office (and blaming immigrants for his troubles):

If Adams ends up changing his mind and resigning, you won't see much mourning in these pages (though we will miss his City of Yes housing initiative, which could have been transformative).

If he leaves, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will take over, albeit temporarily. The livable streets crowd has a generally view of Williams — he's been particularly eloquent about the victims of road violence, for instance. And as Komanoff pointed out last night, Williams has said the right things about congestion pricing (which is easy for him, not being mayor or governor...):

Re-posting this, in light of recent developments. pic.twitter.com/wieTO7UqZR — Charles Komanoff (@Komanoff) September 26, 2024

It's hard to say more about Williams — judging by how rarely he's even mentioned in Streetsblog, he's not much of a leader on livable streets issues. Meanwhile, while the indictment news was still drying on the page of last night's early edition, the Post was already sharpening its knives about the "progressive Democrat" Williams. (Cool it, Rupert, Williams will only be mayor until the special election — 90 days, max.)

Then again, we hope Williams will at least use his 90-day bully pulpit to get Gov. Hochul to restart congestion pricing. That would cement a mayoral legacy — something Eric Adams failed to do in three years.

