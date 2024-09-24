Tuesday’s Headlines: We Told You So Edition

The picture above — which depicts a cyclist deciding to take the West Side Highway — is exactly what happens when government (in this case, the city Parks Department) makes a terrible decision and then compounds it by not providing enough warning about said terrible decision.

As you recall from our coverage (and Gothamist's and NY1's) on Monday, the Parks Department has shut down a mile-and-half stretch of the continent's busiest greenway for the second time in four years — and not provided a safe detour.

As a result, this cyclist clearly got to the greenway for his or her normal commute, encountered the barricade and no options, and said, "Fuck it."

This is why safety advocates called on the Parks Department and the Department of Transportation to provide a suitable detour, rather than re-routing cyclists to city streets where there have been dozens of crashes this year alone.

But both agencies deferred. So that's why there are cyclists on the highway.

In other news: