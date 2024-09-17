Tuesday’s Headlines: Make McGuinness Safe Edition

The mayor's failure to implement the full road diet on McGuinness Boulevard that his Department of Transportation initially favored continues to have horrific repercussions.

Greenpointers reported on Monday that a pedestrian was struck by a car driver near McGuinness and Nassau Avenue and hurled 15 feet away from the force of the collision, which caused serious injuries.

The crash came days after the safety group Make McGuinness Safe blamed Mayor Adams at a community board meeting for watering down the road diet plan that would have narrowed the roadway to one lane and included a protected bike lane.

Instead, the roadway is two lanes in both directions most of the day, and car drivers typically park in the bike lane. So far, 21 people have been injured on McGuinness this year, including four cyclists and four pedestrians, city data show — two more than during the same period in 2019, which is shocking because the city said it would make McGuinness safer.

Residents will rally and march in support of the road diet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the intersection of McGuinness and Bayard Street. Scheduled to attend are virtually all of the area's elected officials — the ones who Mayor Adams said don't really reflect "community" opinion (despite election results to the contrary). And by "community," he, of course, means well-connected donors who got the ear of his chief adviser and road-safety foe Ingrid Lewis-Martin.

