Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Friday Video

Friday Video: A ‘Concrete’ Plan for Better Bike Lanes from DOT

Sometimes progress goes forward as promised.

12:03 AM EDT on September 6, 2024

Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.|

We [heart] this approach.

It's nice to occasionally offer a positive update on some of the work being done by the Department of Transportation. And today, we offer Clarence Eckerson's latest Streetfilms video as evidence that sometimes progress goes forward as promised.

In this case, the DOT is vastly expanding its use of concrete to harden bike lanes and provide more safety for pedestrians. With Sean Quinn, the associate deputy commissioner in the Office of Livable Streets, as Eckerson's guide, you'll learn:

  • Wow, it takes a long time from a mayoral commitment to putting down more concrete to actually ... putting down more concrete.
  • The bike lane on 11th Street in Queens is looking nice!
  • And that diverter on the 39th Avenue bike boulevard is an island paradise.
  • Not every protected bike lane needs a mammoth jersey barrier to be safe.

All that and more in today's video:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: ‘Buses and E-Bikes and Raids, Oh My’ Edition

Wow, what a busy day of revanchism it was! Plus other news..

September 6, 2024
bus lanes

Self-Proclaimed Bus Lane Champion Gale Brewer Tries To Tank Bus Lane

The former Manhattan borough president cynically cited her past support for bus priority streets at a rally to cut two blocks out of a badly needed bus lane project.

September 5, 2024
Bicycle Safety

DOT’s ‘Blissville Greenway’ Will Make Vital Connections in Queens

The proposed Blissville Greenway would finally help Queens cyclists safely connect to Brooklyn.

September 5, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Opinion: Does Gov. Hochul Even Know What a ‘Hard-Working’ New Yorker Is?

Standing up for drivers in the one American region with viable, convenient transit is as weird as Donald Trump and JD Vance.

September 5, 2024
See all posts