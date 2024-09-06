Friday Video: A ‘Concrete’ Plan for Better Bike Lanes from DOT

It's nice to occasionally offer a positive update on some of the work being done by the Department of Transportation. And today, we offer Clarence Eckerson's latest Streetfilms video as evidence that sometimes progress goes forward as promised.

In this case, the DOT is vastly expanding its use of concrete to harden bike lanes and provide more safety for pedestrians. With Sean Quinn, the associate deputy commissioner in the Office of Livable Streets, as Eckerson's guide, you'll learn:

Wow, it takes a long time from a mayoral commitment to putting down more concrete to actually ... putting down more concrete.

The bike lane on 11th Street in Queens is looking nice!

And that diverter on the 39th Avenue bike boulevard is an island paradise.

Not every protected bike lane needs a mammoth jersey barrier to be safe.

All that and more in today's video: