Cyclist Killed by Van Driver in Williamsburg

A van driver struck and killed a cyclist on Sunday morning in Williamsburg, police said.

According to the NYPD, both the 40-year-old van driver and the 46-year-old cyclist were heading northbound on Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. when the van driver struck the cyclist just south of Lynch Street.

Video of the incident, obtained by Williamsburg News, show a black van traveling at exceptional speed after its driver struck the cyclist. The driver then slammed his vehicle into an unoccupied parked car just north of Lynch:

The bicyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died. The van driver is in stable condition. No arrests were made. Police gave out no additional details.

According to city data, this would be the 17th cyclist killed so far this year, slightly above the average of the Vision Zero years. And total road fatalities between Jan. 1 and Aug. 25 are up nearly 2 percent, to 170, from last year, according to the NYPD.

Over the same period, 24,707 people have been injured in crashes, or roughly 105 per day.

Council Member Lincoln Restler posted about the latest death on Twitter, adding, "We’ll keep pushing for safer streets on every block. More cyclists died in NYC last year than 25 yrs. These deaths are preventable w/ network of protected lanes.”