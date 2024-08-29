Thursday’s Headlines: Hot Enough For Ya Edition

Look, it was too hot yesterday to give a big lead-in to today's headlines, but I did get to dunk in the D&D Pool on my way home (no pictures — cellphones are mercifully banned at city pools).
So let's get to the news from a slow day:
- It's interesting that when a celebrity crashes her car, the Post is all too happy to admit that humans have agency over their vehicles. But if an everyday New Yorker is struck by an everyday driver, it's always, "A car hit a Bronx man..."
- The feds are targeting two men for creating an app called "Screwber" to screw the tech taxi titan. (NY Post, amNY)
- They're supposed to be banned, but plate covers are still available online. (Gothamist)
- The ice cream man is not only pollution-spewing and bike-lane-blocking, but also damn noisy. (West Side Rag)
- Our friends at amNY covered the city's $15-million federal grant to install electric vehicle charging stations, but without any angle. Our story is flat out more interesting, whether you like our angle or not.
- Memo to NYPD cops: If you're going to commit police brutality at a Black Lives Matter protest, don't text about it. (Gothamist)
- Gov. Hochul's congestion pricing pause initially delayed the Second Avenue Subway, but now the MTA is blaming local Harlem landlords. (Commercial Observer)
- Read all about how the Bayside Hills Civic Association is going full culture war against a painted bike lane. (Eastern Queens Greenway)
- Want to know more about the permeable pavement that we mentioned a few weeks back? Check out Reasons to be Cheerful.
- Our friend, architect John Massengale, has a hot take on City of Yes that we definitely don't fully agree with. But the guy has street cred, so we'll offer a link. (Our Town)
- Our national editor, Kea Wilson, was on WBUR radio talking about biking in Chicago.
- And our former colleague Julianne Cuba broke a good story in Crain's about how the renovators of a luxury building on the Upper West Side want to add more parking to the building, which will certainly bring more cars to the neighborhood.