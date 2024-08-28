Wednesday’s Headlines: Bumbling On About Bike-Share Edition

Mayor Adams "wasn't aware" that Lyft had hiked Citi Bike rates twice this year — but his administration on Tuesday opened the door to potential public subsidies for the service, re-upping a long-dormant 2021 campaign promise.

Adams ran on public subsidies for Citi Bike back in 2021, but the idea hasn't gone anywhere in the nearly three years since he became mayor. A recent study by the state Energy Research and Development Authority found unlocking state transportation subsidies for the service would net New York City's bike-share $51 million. On Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi indicated government money could be in store for the next phase of Citi Bike expansion.

"We are in phase three," Joshi said. "And if we are to extend the program to phase four, I think subsidy is something that has to be part of that discussion."

That money could help bring bike-share to more parts of the city where it may not make economic sense for Lyft to invest. It could also help lower costs — an annual membership costs $219.99, which unlocks free bike rides unless you want to take one of Citi Bike's extremely popular e-bikes. For that, even members have to pay 24 cents per minute — which adds up to $7.20 for a half-hour. That money goes to a private company, Lyft, which public records show scored a profit on Citi Bike in four of the first six months of 2024.

For now, the city is banking on wishful thinking: Lyft's price hikes put it just at the fare cap the city and company agreed on last year. Joshi claimed increased demand and "press about the kinds of rates that they're charging" should pressure Lyft to lower costs, but Lyft's obligation is to shareholders, not riders — and shareholders want the company's bike-share investment to pay off.

