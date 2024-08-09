Crazy Town: Why is ConEd Allowed to Endanger Cyclists in Midtown?

It's a flee for all!

For more than a month and half, ConEd has shown a complete disregard for cyclists as the energy monolith has undertaken construction work next to the once-protected bike lane on E. 62nd Street in Manhattan.

Because of metal plates covering the roadway cuts after-hours between Third and Second avenues, drivers don't bother slowing down, but merely veer into the bike lane, which used to have flex-posts to at least suggest to drivers that the green-painted lane is not theirs.

Here's a before and after:

E. 62nd Street before... Photo: Google

... and after. Photo: Liam Jeffries

There is no warning for cyclists that drivers will abruptly show up in their lane, leading to close calls and cyclists feeling harassed by drivers behind them.

“A lot of people don’t respect the [dividing] line,” said Ricardo, a cyclist told Streetsblog on Thurday. “Every day people don’t respect the lines.”

Another cyclist described how cars that turn right from northbound Third Avenue quickly get frustrated if other drivers slow down at the metal plates.

It's a flee for all!

"Then they start, you know, going around each other, driving around the [metal] plates in order to avoid them," said Michael, who declined to give his last name. "What are you gonna do?”

What are you gonna do? Complaints have been made to the Department of Transportation, which told Streetsblog that it did issue a warning to ConEd once last week for not maintaining "one 11-foot lane for traffic.” But that hasn't solved the problem because drivers are still using the bike lane.

The situation dates back to at least early July. The ConEd permit — the one the company is ignoring — says the work must be done by Sunday, but it is unclear if it will be. The company did not respond to questions for this story.

We'll keep you updated.