Tuesday’s Headlines: More Summer Streets Than Ever Edition

New York City's annual "Summer Streets" weekend street closures are open for more hours than ever this year. Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms was in Manhattan over the weekend scoping out the eight or so miles of Manhattan streets dedicated to cycling, walking and other non-car activities this past Saturday.

The consensus: Extending "Summer Streets" two more hours to 3 p.m. was great, but the city ought to add even more time. Given the extreme heat we're going to be facing from here on out, New Yorkers deserve to enjoy car-free streets as the sun goes down, too.

If you love "Summer Streets" and want more it, you can use this handy tool from Streetsblog's sister organization Open Plans to tell Mayor Adams and the city's borough presidents.

More "Summer Streets" are coming up later this month:

Aug 10 and Aug. 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Manhattan.

Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

In other news: