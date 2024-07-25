Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines: ‘We’ll See You in Court, Gov.’ Edition

Today's the day that City Comptroller Brad Lander and his team of legal eagles will start the fight to save congestion pricing!

12:01 AM EDT on July 25, 2024

Today's the day that City Comptroller Brad Lander and his team of legal eagles will announce "a significant legal development in the fight against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 11-hour reversal" of congestion pricing.

For us, it's the Super Bowl and the Subway Series (see what I did there?) all in one.

We'll have full-team coverage starting at 11 a.m. (The Post did a curtain-raiser.) And check back throughout the day. Until then here's all the news from yesterday:

  • We've said it before and before and before, so let's say it again: Road diets don't reduce emergency response times. (Science Direct)
  • Here come those subway weapons detectors. (NYDN)
  • And here come ferry fare increases. (amNY)
  • And another Summer of Hell. (Gothamist)
  • The East Coast Greenway Alliance wants you ... to nominate people for the first Roger Herz Greenway and Active Mobility Award, which will honor longtime bicycle advocate Roger Herz, to whom we paid homage in these pages. To nominate worthy supporters of active transportation, click here.
  • And, finally, they got the congestion pricing carrot, but burned the stick, admits Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

