Carnage

Another Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Manhattan

It's the latest death in a year that is experiencing a 22-percent rise in fatalities.

4:27 PM EDT on June 26, 2024

Photo: Jackie Zamora|

Lisette Guillen, 28, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at this Hells Kitchen intersection.

Another pedestrian has been killed by a hit-and-run driver — the latest death in a year that is experiencing a 26-percent rise in fatalities.

According to police, the driver of a "dark colored SUV" struck and killed 28-year-old Lisette Guillen on 10th Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cops said Guillen was "sitting" in a roadway when the driver, traveling eastbound on W. 58th Street struck her and kept going. Police declined to say how they determined that, but did say an investigation is ongoing.

Guillen's death comes as the city is reeling from an ongoing pedestrian death and injury crisis. Between Jan. 1 and June 25, 58 pedestrians were killed, up from 46 over the same period last year.

And pedestrian injuries were up 3.7 percent during the same period, according to the NYPD.

Chart: DOT
Jackie Zamora

Jackie Zamora is a student at the Craig Newmark School of Journalism here in New York, concentrating in local and bilingual reporting. She lives in East Harlem. She has a strong interest in covering migration, identity and community struggles, and is a proud member of the StreetsblogNYC intern Class of 2024.

