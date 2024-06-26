Another Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Manhattan

Another pedestrian has been killed by a hit-and-run driver — the latest death in a year that is experiencing a 26-percent rise in fatalities.

According to police, the driver of a "dark colored SUV" struck and killed 28-year-old Lisette Guillen on 10th Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cops said Guillen was "sitting" in a roadway when the driver, traveling eastbound on W. 58th Street struck her and kept going. Police declined to say how they determined that, but did say an investigation is ongoing.

We are heartbroken by the tragic death of another pedestrian in Hell's Kitchen hit by an SUV — marking the 150th fatality within the congestion relief zone.



Congestion pricing means safer streets. @GovKathyHochul, flip the switch. — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) June 26, 2024

Guillen's death comes as the city is reeling from an ongoing pedestrian death and injury crisis. Between Jan. 1 and June 25, 58 pedestrians were killed, up from 46 over the same period last year.

And pedestrian injuries were up 3.7 percent during the same period, according to the NYPD.