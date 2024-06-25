Tuesday’s Headlines: Congestion Continues Unabated Edition

We're number 1 — in traffic gridlock.

New York City sits atop transportation data firm INRIX's list of most-congested American cities for the second year in a row, with New Yorkers losing 101 hours to traffic last year by the company's calculations.

INRIX also ranked New York as the most congested city in the world, despite a 4-percent drop in hours-lost-to-traffic in 2023 vs. 2022. Still, the city's overall drop in traffic occurred alongside a 13-percent spike in "downtown trips," the company said.

The city's congestion also still exceeds it pre-pandemic traffic woes. In 2019, New Yorkers lost 91 hours on average to gridlock. Car usage and ownership in the city and region have exploded in the years since.

Of course, congestion pricing would make a substantial dent in all that congestion — to the tune of 9 percent fewer vehicle miles traveled across the region. But Gov. Hochul put the kibosh on the tolls and has no plans to otherwise address the congestion crunch.

On Sunday, reporter Sam Mellins of New York Focus asked Hochul about her plans to replace the $15 billion congestion pricing would raise for the MTA capital plan — only to be rebuffed and ejected from the venue where the governor was appearing.

State Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) told Mellins that Hochul has yet to produce new plans "that meet the necessary goals" of the tolls the state legislature approved in 2019, including traffic reduction.

In other news:

Atlantic Ave. - Barlcays Center, which is one of the most heavily used stations in the system - is the only NYC station with a naming rights deal. The MTA makes $200,000 per year. So just another $999,800,000 pear year to go to make up for congestion pricing revenue. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 24, 2024

In non-congestion pricing news: