MTA Board To Vote To Pause Congestion Pricing Until Hochul Says So

They're gonna cave.

The MTA Board will vote on Wednesday to agree to Gridlock Gov. Kathy Hochul's indefinite pause of congestion pricing, according to language in the agency's Board meeting briefing materials.

The resolution, included in the materials for Wednesday's meeting, is an official recognition of Hochul's order to "pause" congestion pricing and resolves to put off the toll until New York State, New York City and the federal government sign a Value Pricing Pilot Program agreement that officially authorizes the toll.

The Board will vote on Wednesday on the following exact language:

RESOLVED that the Board recognizes that the Central Business District Tolling Program will not be implemented in June 2024, due to the pause in the program; and be it further,



RESOLVED, that the date of implementation of the CBDTP is hereby extended from in or about June 2024 until after such time as the execution of the legally-required tolling agreement among the Project Sponsors — New York State Department of Transportation, New York City Department of Transportation, and Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority — and also by the Federal Highway Administration; and be it further,



RESOLVED, that the President of the Authority or her designee is hereby fully authorized and directed to take such steps as may be necessary or desirable to implement the CBDTP until after such time as the required final agreement has been executed.

If the resolution passes, the agency's governing body will be on record endorsing Hochul's decision to shelve congestion pricing, possibly for good. It remains unclear, however, if enough members of the Board, which voted 11-1 in March to implement congestion pricing, will go along with the resolution.

The resolution recognizes that delaying the toll will blow a $15 billion hole in the capital budget, but the MTA staff recommendation remains that the Board should vote to approve the pause.

The possibility that the Board will roll over in favor of the pause — and its resulting budget gap — left advocates outraged.

"Gov. Hochul needs to reverse her betrayal of riders and implement congestion pricing, not make MTA Board members into accessories after the fact," said Danny Pearlstein, the spokesman for Riders Alliance, which will rally at 8 a.m. in front of MTA headquarters before Wednesday's board meeting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.