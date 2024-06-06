Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: So How Was Your Day Edition

The only story yesterday was Gov. Hochul's decision to shelve congestion pricing.

12:03 AM EDT on June 6, 2024

It’s in the dictionary!

Cut to the chase: The only story yesterday was Gov. Hochul's decision to shelve congestion pricing — likely killing it for another generation. Everyone in our world was basically holding their heads in their hands all day, mumbling either obscenities or serenity prayers quietly to themselves while slowly rocking back and forth.

Why can't we have nice things?

It was a question I asked Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, who was nice enough to attend the Transportation Alternatives gala last night (it was a wake, believe me, plus the line at the bar was too long!). She agreed that it had been a bad day. But then she reminded the crowd that she's on the MTA board and she's not happy:

In any event, everyone was on the story. I can't list them all, so here are the must-reads beyond the basic first-day coverage:

  • The Daily News asked what will happen to the $500 million that the MTA spent on congestion pricing cameras (over seven years).
  • Plenty of outlets pointed out all that we have lost because of the governor's decision. (NYDN, Streetsblog, Gothamist)
  • The Post gloated, obviously.
  • And so did New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. (NY Post)
  • The Times, which co-broke the story, asked, "What now?"
  • Several outlets pointed out that Gov. Hochul is just another craven politician. (NY Times, Streetsblog, amNY, Gothamist, Hell Gate, Ross Barkan)
  • And a liar. (Streetsblog)
  • Streetsblog fact-checked the governor's hostage-video.
  • Most outlets covered the basic and abundant outrage on the street. (NY Times, Streetsblog, The City, Crain's)
  • Crain's focused on the MTA's silent treatment.
  • Finally, Curbed was barbed: "We Need Congestion Pricing, and Kathy Hochul Blew It." Indeed, is there a more stinging opening paragraph than this from Justin Davidson:

"Even in the rich and varied annals of New York fecklessness, Governor Kathy Hochul’s last-minute decision to block congestion pricing wins a prize for doing harm by doing nothing. New York City should lead the world in urban transformation, as it did when it created a central water-supply system in the 1840s, mapped out an expanding grid of streets, built the subways, fast-tracked the technology of high-rise construction, developed a legal framework to control it, and enshrined historic preservation in law. Congestion pricing should have marked one of those moments when the city acted wisely to shape its own looming future — to start finally liberating itself from a century of obeisance to the internal combustion engine. Instead, it’s given craven politicians one more irresistible chance to blow it."

In other news:

  • Sorry, there was no other news, but Crain's did follow our coverage of the slow, painful watering down of the mayor's City of Yes zoning plan.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Congestion Pricing

Two Huge Questions About ‘Gridlock Gov.’ Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Delay

Can she even do this? And does she have a revenue plan? Maybe and no seem to be the answers.

June 6, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Reversal Won’t Win Democrats Any Votes in November

Hochul left billions of dollars and massive drop in congestion on the table with no guarantee of quieting congestion toll opponents ahead of November's election, according to political insiders.

June 6, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Congestion Pricing Advocates Demand Answers As Hochul Betrays Them … And Herself

Hundreds of protesters rushed to Gov. Hochul's Midtown office on Wednesday to protest the governor's decision to abandon congestion pricing.

June 6, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Spin Zone: Fact-Checking Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Video

Hochul's logic for abandoning congestion pricing was dubious, and her commitment to her stated gridlock and climate goals are in the dustbin.

June 5, 2024
See all posts