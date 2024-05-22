Wednesday’s Headlines: Frogger Without Cars Edition

Check out the old arcade game Frogger — set in a world without cars!
A company called Woe Industries sent us its 15-minute city version of the game where a toad tries to get across a stroad. But this version isn't triggering.
In an email, a company flack wrote, "We created a version of Frogger, in an open world, car-free city where Frogger rides the subway, goes on quests and uncovers a deeper mystery. All while trying to collect 10 Gil for a ride on the bullet train." (Reddit also covered.)
We don't really know what that means, but it was fun to play.
In other news from another slow day on the streets beat:
- A 1-year-old boy was badly injured in a two-car crash. (NY Post)
- The student OMNY card story got a second day of coverage in amNY.
- So did the self-charging electric Citi Bikes in Hell Gate.
- Want to stay out of traffic this weekend? Don't drive. (Gothamist)
- Hallelujah! The JFK AirTrain may be free (albeit temporarily), Gothamist reported.
- The rent really is too damn high. (Crain's)
- Whatever you do, don't tell Mayor Adams about this James Bond-esque anti-e-bike tech that the British cops are apparently inventing. (Global Cycling Network).
- A senior was injured by a hit-and-run delivery worker during the Columbus Avenue open street on Sunday. The city should provide alternate routes for delivery workers when roadways are that full of people enjoying public space. (I Love the Upper West Side)
- And, finally, from the assignment desk, there are two big events today:
- More than 40 groups will rally against a New Jersey bill that would mandate electric bike registration and other onerous requirements that will reduce cycling and keep car use high in the Garden State. The rally is at 10 a.m. at J. Owen Grundy Park on Hudson Street in Jersey City.
- And City Council members and the Last-Mile Coalition will rally in City Hall Park at 10:30 a.m. in hopes of convincing the Adams administration to better regulate last-mile warehouses as part of its City of Yes zoning initiative.