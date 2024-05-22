Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
15 Minute Cities

Wednesday’s Headlines: Frogger Without Cars Edition

Check out the old arcade game Frogger — set in a world without cars! Plus other news in today's headlines.

12:02 AM EDT on May 22, 2024

Photo: Woe Industries

Check out the old arcade game Frogger — set in a world without cars!

A company called Woe Industries sent us its 15-minute city version of the game where a toad tries to get across a stroad. But this version isn't triggering.

In an email, a company flack wrote, "We created a version of Frogger, in an open world, car-free city where Frogger rides the subway, goes on quests and uncovers a deeper mystery. All while trying to collect 10 Gil for a ride on the bullet train." (Reddit also covered.)

We don't really know what that means, but it was fun to play.

In other news from another slow day on the streets beat:

  • A 1-year-old boy was badly injured in a two-car crash. (NY Post)
  • The student OMNY card story got a second day of coverage in amNY.
  • So did the self-charging electric Citi Bikes in Hell Gate.
  • Want to stay out of traffic this weekend? Don't drive. (Gothamist)
  • Hallelujah! The JFK AirTrain may be free (albeit temporarily), Gothamist reported.
  • The rent really is too damn high. (Crain's)
  • Whatever you do, don't tell Mayor Adams about this James Bond-esque anti-e-bike tech that the British cops are apparently inventing. (Global Cycling Network).
  • A senior was injured by a hit-and-run delivery worker during the Columbus Avenue open street on Sunday. The city should provide alternate routes for delivery workers when roadways are that full of people enjoying public space. (I Love the Upper West Side)
  • And, finally, from the assignment desk, there are two big events today:
    • More than 40 groups will rally against a New Jersey bill that would mandate electric bike registration and other onerous requirements that will reduce cycling and keep car use high in the Garden State. The rally is at 10 a.m. at J. Owen Grundy Park on Hudson Street in Jersey City.
    • And City Council members and the Last-Mile Coalition will rally in City Hall Park at 10:30 a.m. in hopes of convincing the Adams administration to better regulate last-mile warehouses as part of its City of Yes zoning initiative.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

'Jaywalking'

ON THE BIAS: NYPD’s ‘Walking While Black’ Ticketing Continues

NYPD officers wrote 467 summonses for crossing mid-block or against the light — and 92 percent went to Blacks or Latinos. The NYPD declined to comment.

May 22, 2024
Bus Rapid Transit

Opinion: We Need a Miracle on 42nd Street

Imagine if 42nd Street was transformed from a gritty through-route full of vehicles and fumes into one with much wider sidewalks and bus rapid transit!

May 22, 2024
Citi Bike

Citi Bike Docks Will Charge E-Bikes — But They’re Only on the Sidewalk (For Now)

Officials unveiled New York City's first two Citi Bike stations capable of recharging e-bike batteries on Monday.

May 21, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Street Wars — Episode I: A New Hope’ Edition

The New York Times's "Street Wars" series get off to a decent start. Plus other news in our daily digest.

May 21, 2024
See all posts