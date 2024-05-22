Wednesday’s Headlines: Frogger Without Cars Edition

Check out the old arcade game Frogger — set in a world without cars!

A company called Woe Industries sent us its 15-minute city version of the game where a toad tries to get across a stroad. But this version isn't triggering.

In an email, a company flack wrote, "We created a version of Frogger, in an open world, car-free city where Frogger rides the subway, goes on quests and uncovers a deeper mystery. All while trying to collect 10 Gil for a ride on the bullet train." (Reddit also covered.)

We don't really know what that means, but it was fun to play.

In other news from another slow day on the streets beat: