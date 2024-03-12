Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Towering News Edition

Here's a big story — by size at least: The city is reconsidering the massive design of those new 5G cell towers. Plus other news.

12:03 AM EDT on March 12, 2024

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman|

Optical delusion: No, that’s no trick of the eye — that’s my 6-foot-2 son walking directly under one of the massive cell towers.

You might have missed a big story last week — big in size, at least: The city may redesign those massive 5G cellphone towers that more and more people are complaining about, Crain's reported.

Look, we're not anti-progress, but the 140 or so towers that have already been installed around town are really, really noticeable! The goal was to get 2,000 in the ground, but the effort was initially halted by the feds. Now that the Adams administration has regained permission to continue the project, it announced on Friday that it is “reassessing design elements” to respond to public concerns.

When you look at the picture at the top of this page — my gargantuan son walking under one of those towers — you'll likely agree it's a prudent move.

In other news from a slow Monday:

  • It was nice to see a full-fledged business magazine confirm our reporting on the economic benefits of bike lanes. (Business Insider)
  • Delivery workers are being preyed upon by hoodlums. (NY Post)
  • It's not so easy to cap a highway that no one likes, as the state Department of Transportation is finding in Buffalo (and it might find in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx). (Bloomberg)
  • Forgotten in the push for transit funding? The design phase of the new Port Authority Bus Terminal. (Mass Transit)
  • Bloomberg did a post mortem on one of the main successes of Vision Zero: the decline in pedestrian deaths.
  • Speaking of which, a hit-and-run driver seriously injured a senior in Manhattan. (amNY)
  • And, finally, I was very sad to hear of the death of our friend (well, he was everyone's friend) Malachy McCourt, a great New Yorker. (NY Times)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Traffic Enforcement

Cops Steal Park Row Bike Lanes to Store Cars, Equipment

Locals complained about cops parking on the sidewalk, so the NYPD moved into the bike lane.

March 12, 2024
Carnage

Jersey Firm In Two Fatal Crashes Has Many Violations, Yet Almost No Punishment

A company whose dump truck has now been involved in two fatal crashes in less than six months has racked up more than 60 tickets for reckless driving in the city. Does anyone care?

March 12, 2024
Safety on Transit

Monday’s Headlines: Gun Control in the Subway Edition

The big news yesterday was that Gov. Hochul disarmed the National Guard of its long assault weapons. But there was other news.

March 11, 2024
Op/Ed

To NYPD Commissioner Caban and the 24th Precinct CO: Get Your Priorities Straight

The NYPD’s approach to e-bike fatalities and to citizen complaints about e-bikes is to crack down on slow-moving traditional cyclists, presumably because they are easier to catch.

March 11, 2024
See all posts