Tuesday’s Headlines: Towering News Edition
Here's a big story — by size at least: The city is reconsidering the massive design of those new 5G cell towers. Plus other news.
Cops Steal Park Row Bike Lanes to Store Cars, Equipment
Locals complained about cops parking on the sidewalk, so the NYPD moved into the bike lane.
Jersey Firm In Two Fatal Crashes Has Many Violations, Yet Almost No Punishment
A company whose dump truck has now been involved in two fatal crashes in less than six months has racked up more than 60 tickets for reckless driving in the city. Does anyone care?
Monday’s Headlines: Gun Control in the Subway Edition
The big news yesterday was that Gov. Hochul disarmed the National Guard of its long assault weapons. But there was other news.
To NYPD Commissioner Caban and the 24th Precinct CO: Get Your Priorities Straight
The NYPD’s approach to e-bike fatalities and to citizen complaints about e-bikes is to crack down on slow-moving traditional cyclists, presumably because they are easier to catch.