Tuesday’s Headlines: Towering News Edition

You might have missed a big story last week — big in size, at least: The city may redesign those massive 5G cellphone towers that more and more people are complaining about, Crain's reported.

Look, we're not anti-progress, but the 140 or so towers that have already been installed around town are really, really noticeable! The goal was to get 2,000 in the ground, but the effort was initially halted by the feds. Now that the Adams administration has regained permission to continue the project, it announced on Friday that it is “reassessing design elements” to respond to public concerns.

When you look at the picture at the top of this page — my gargantuan son walking under one of those towers — you'll likely agree it's a prudent move.

In other news from a slow Monday: