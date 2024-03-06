Wednesday’s Headlines: Twisted Statistics Edition

Cyclist deaths hit a 23-year high in 2023 — but if you ask the New York Times and city Department of Transportation, that grim statistic comes with a big asterisk.

"Most of the 30 cyclists who died in 2023 were riding electric bikes," reads the second sentence of an otherwise comprehensive and nuanced piece by Times data reporter Keith Collins, "Why Bicycle Deaths in New York City Are at a 23-Year High."

After noting that seven of the dead e-bike riders ("nearly a third") died "without any apparent interference from a vehicle of pedestrian," Collins finally gets to the meat of the problem: 11 e-bike riders and four "traditional" bike riders died "in collisions with trucks."

"Historically, most people who have died riding bicycles in New York City were killed in collisions with cars and trucks on streets that did not have bike lanes, and that was the case last year as well," he writes. E-bike riders killed just two pedestrians last year, according to city stats — compared to 100 killed by drivers.

Some interesting, even surprising data. Though note, data on injuries re "no interference from a vehicle" is skewed-several scenarios where driver's action cause rider to crash & be hurt without contact, & without contact the NYPD often doesn't report it involving a vehicle. https://t.co/EcvWrY3EY6 — Law Office of Peter W. Beadle - BeadleLaw (@BeadleLaw) March 6, 2024

The top-line emphasis on e-bikes — which DOT reps somehow don't attribute to the vehicles' increased usage — mimics an argument made last year by Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, who in October claimed "e-bikes" were "driving" the historic increase in cyclist deaths.

In 2018, amid a similarly stark increase in bike deaths, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio responded with his "Green Wave" plan to dramatically expand protected bike infrastructure. Joshi and her boss Mayor Adams responded to last year's carnage with the lowest output of new bike lanes in recent memory.

