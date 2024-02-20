Tuesday’s Headlines: The Polk’s on Us Edition

In case you missed it, there was really only one important story on the livable streets beat on Monday: Our investigative reporter Jesse Coburn won a Polk Award for his three-part, seven-month "Ghost Tags" investigation.

Our coverage played it straight, but I'd be remiss if I didn't remind everyone what a big deal this is. Streetsblog is a relatively small operation — there are just six of us here in the New York City newsroom. Yet Coburn's victory in the Local Reporting category means he bested not only the entire Metro desk of The New York Times, but the local reporting teams at major metropolitan dailies all over the country (the full list of winners is here).

Plenty of heavyweights took notice at Streetsblog's reporting coup:

Even some of Streetsblog's frequent critics gave Coburn the hat tip he deserved (or, as Mayor Adams might have put it, our doubters have become our grouters at the Sink of Success or our deniers have become our suppliers at the Bodega of Bounty. You get the idea):

Well deserved. Elimination of these plates saves lives and reduces crime. Congrats! — Andrew Fine (@AFineBlogger) February 19, 2024

All of us here at Streetsblog work every day (and many nights) to spotlight the fight for safe, livable streets, to bolster transit and to enhance equity. So it's nice when the journalistic world shines a spotlight on us on one of its biggest stages. And lest anyone think I deserve any credit as Streetsblog editor, let's be clear: As anyone who knows me already knows, if there was any credit for me to claim, there'd already be a billboard with my picture in Times Square.

All credit goes to Coburn.

In other news: