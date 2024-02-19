Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Presidents’ Day Edition

We're off today, but we'll give you something to chew on.

12:00 AM EST on February 19, 2024

Officially, we're going to take off today to honor some of America's presidents, though certainly not all of them! Frankly, they're mostly bums from Washington until Lincoln. And then, besides Grant, maybe you have a good chief executive or two, but you don't have a truly decent person until Jimmy Carter. And well know what happened to him.

We'll be back tomorrow with lots of great stories. But make sure you click on our homepage at around 10 am on Monday for some personal news. It's worth it.

If you want a little news, here's some dribs and drabs from the weekend:

  • Former federal transit man Larry Penner is mad at Chuck Schumer. (Mass Transit)
  • OK, so the Department of Transportation's Travis Kelce meme was stupid, but the Post's jeremiad against it was uncalled for.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

