Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Snow Day Edition

Sure, everyone wanted to talk about snow ... except us! So here's today's non-snow media roundup.

12:01 AM EST on February 14, 2024

Photo: Dave Colon|

The bike lane on Flatbush Avenue was serviceable.

The snow was the only thing anyone wanted to talk about yesterday, so we'll spare you all the breathless recaps (the weather-obsessed Post had like 10 stories on the flakes).

But only Streetsblog covered the storm in the only way that matters: its effect on sustainable transportation.

In other news from a whitewash of a day:

  • CBS2 did a very solid and helpful report on covered license plates, the latest outlet to catch Amazon failing to follow city law (the online retailer declined to comment, as is its practice with journalists, as we well know).
  • We all know they like bikes in the Netherlands, but they don't like illegal ones. (Global Cycling Network)
  • Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso got some good ink in the Times for his good work on housing planning — but Streetsblog readers know all about it.
  • Corporate welfare for Hollywood, courtesy of New York State. (Gothamist)
  • Crain's covered the latest effort by the city to start talking about planning for eventually using the blue highway to transport goods and then load them onto cargo bikes. We're big fans, but we'll believe it when we see it.
  • From the Assignment Desk: The Council's Transportation Committee will have its first hearing of the year at 10 a.m. Watch it here.
  • And, finally, our editor appeared on the latest episode of Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan's monthly "Kibbitzing with Kagan" podcast. Watch it here:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

