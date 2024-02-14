Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines: Snow Day Edition
Sure, everyone wanted to talk about snow ... except us! So here's today's non-snow media roundup.
‘Human Transit’ 2.0: How Mass Modes Make Us More Free
We sat down with Jarrett Walker to talk about the newly updated edition of his seminal work, and how the growth of the mobility justice movement has (and hasn’t) reshaped the conversation.
NYC’s Second Snow Day of 2024 Brings Clearer Bike Lanes
The bridge bike lanes were in better shape than last month.
Tuesday’s Headlines: Behind the Anti-Congestion Pricing Headlines Edition
The Post lobs another anti-congestion pricing trial balloon, with a characteristically misleading headline. Plus more news.
Exclusive: EPA Endorsed Congestion Pricing After MTA Resolved Initial Concerns
This previously secret assessment entirely undermines several lawsuits against the tolling program.