Friday’s Headlines: Jamaican Us Crazy Edition

Recently installed street furniture in downtown Jamaica gives new meaning to the words "bike infrastructure."

Despite several new bus lanes, dense, transit-heavy Jamaica is a black hole for safe bike infrastructure, as St. Albans local and Streetsblog contributor Samuel Santealla has repeatedly inveighed in these pages.

Bike advocates have accordingly asked for more bike lanes, bike parking and more. The local Downtown Jamaica Partnership BID has responded ... with several stationary bikes that the Department of Transportation called part of a "temporary public art installation."

This is a temporary public art installation by the Downtown Jamaica Partnership BID. Completion is expected soon. — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) January 25, 2024

If any actual bike lanes are in the pipeline for the neighborhood, DOT hasn't said. Santealla has offered plenty of places to start — beginning with an eastward extension of the Queens Boulevard bike lane from Kew Gardens, which DOT does intend to make happen. Unfortunately, that bike lane will end at Hillside Avenue, forcing cyclists to navigate dangerous, unprotected streets through the busiest parts of Jamaica.

Beyond that, Santealla suggests "north/south bike lanes on Sutphin, Parsons, Merrick boulevards, and 168th Street — as well as east/west access on Archer Avenue to be able to ride to/from Queens Boulevard and the subway."

Until then, Jamaica Avenue cyclists can bike in place.

Editor's note: We've excluded any links to the Daily News from the list below out of respect for and solidarity with that newsroom's one-day walkout on Thursday. For that reason today's headlines may miss essential coverage of traffic violence in the five boroughs — but much worse will happen if the tabloid's hedge fund overlords don't give its hard-working reporters a fair contract.

