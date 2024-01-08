Monday’s Headlines: About That Lawsuit Edition

The story of the United Federation of Teachers' frivilous lawsuit against congestion pricing added another layer over the weekend — with the reveal by The Post's Rich Calder on Saturday that the union is actually footing the bill for Staten Island Borough President Vito Fosella's long-awaited legal challenge against the toll plan.

UFT is "taking the lead" after Fosella and other Staten Island pols pledged to fight the tolls several months ago, the borough's top elected official told the paper. Union president Michael Mulgrew came up with the idea to back to suit himself, Fosella said.

“He asked if we could do it together, and they would want to take the lead on the legal side, and I said ‘great — by all means.’ The more the merrier,” Fosella told The Post, adding that his office worked "very quietly" with UFT to prep the suit.

