Monday’s Headlines: About That Lawsuit Edition

UFT paid for Staten Island's long-anticipated lawsuit against congestion pricing. Plus more news.

12:00 AM EST on January 8, 2024

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella and Staten Island resident (and teachers union president) Michael Mulgrew have sued to stop congestion pricing.

The story of the United Federation of Teachers' frivilous lawsuit against congestion pricing added another layer over the weekend — with the reveal by The Post's Rich Calder on Saturday that the union is actually footing the bill for Staten Island Borough President Vito Fosella's long-awaited legal challenge against the toll plan.

UFT is "taking the lead" after Fosella and other Staten Island pols pledged to fight the tolls several months ago, the borough's top elected official told the paper. Union president Michael Mulgrew came up with the idea to back to suit himself, Fosella said.

“He asked if we could do it together, and they would want to take the lead on the legal side, and I said ‘great — by all means.’ The more the merrier,” Fosella told The Post, adding that his office worked "very quietly" with UFT to prep the suit.

In other news:

  • The MTA took more than two days to recover from Thursday afternoon's derailment on the 1 train. (Gothamist, Daily News)
  • NTSB investigation underway as MTA blames "human error." (NY Times, Daily News, NY Post)
  • It snowed! Sort of. Not really. (Gothamist, amNY)
  • Speeding Mercedes driver dies after colliding with u-turning dump truck. (Daily News)
  • Ana Ley profiles out trans "voice of the subway" Bernie Wagenblast. (NY Times)
  • Meet the candidate most likely to fill an open Assembly seat in the Bronx. (City & State)
  • Uber driver with over $10K in unpaid red light and speeding tickets badly injures pedestrian in Manhattan. (LoudLabs, Liam Quigley via Twitter)
  • "Things Have Gotten Pretty Weird With New York's Mayor." (NY Times)
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

