Monday’s Headlines: About That Lawsuit Edition
UFT paid for Staten Island's long-anticipated lawsuit against congestion pricing. Plus more news.
Dozens of Car Dealers Shut Down for Temporary License Plate Fraud Following Streetsblog Investigation
And seven dealerships identified by Streetsblog as possible temp tag sellers are now under criminal investigation, officials said.
Can NYC Use Unpaid Tickets to Force Corporate Polluters to Electrify Fleets?
Companies that owe the city millions of dollars in unpaid idling violations may electrify their fleet to get out from under the debt in deals with the city.
Queens Pol Recovering From Broken Arm, Bruises After Driver Strikes Her in Crosswalk
The driver — who Gonzalez-Rojas said received a summons for failure to yield — was traveling slow enough to avoid a worse outcome, the pol said.
Plaza Near Brooklyn Bridge to Become Sports and Rec Space
Paddle ball and a dog run might be coming to the Brooklyn Bridge soon.