Monday’s Headlines: ‘We Speak English in America’ Edition

Wow. Not only is NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch sending her jackbooted officers out into the streets (including in parks, apparently) to issue criminal summonses to cyclists who used to get regular traffic tickets, but the jackbooted thugs she's sending out are real jerks.

Watch this video from our friends at Reddit ... and make sure you have the sound on.

I'll admit, I don't know what the cyclist allegedly did, but the way he was treated was unprofessional at best and actionable at worst. Listen closely: at one point, the bike rider says something in Spanish, and cop responds, "We speak English in America."

And a subsequent Reddit poster said, "At one point they had the whole crew of officers shoving him against the car. 'Stop resisting.'" (The video does not show the handcuffed cyclist — yes, handcuffed — resisting in any way.)

For the record, Americans are not required to speak any language, though an "official" language is something being pushed by President Trump, who is a favorite of many NYPD officers (the majority of whom live in the suburbs).

We ran into a friend of the cyclist at the Bike Jumble in Park Slope on Saturday, so maybe we'll have more later today, but even before that, we expected a full investigation by Commissioner Tisch into this rancid officer.

This dirty cop saw one of our contributors take some pictures of one of their cars parked illegally on top of the hollow sidewalk right next to a sign warning not to do that.



So he harassed them and then decided to get into his SUV and tried to threaten them with the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/5hx55Xkm98 — placard corruption (@placardabuse) May 10, 2025

