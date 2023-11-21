Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines: That Thing that’s Going Around Edition

Yes, we're sneezing. But we'll get right to the news.

12:00 AM EST on November 21, 2023

We've got that thing that's been going around, which is no going to get better biking around all day in the rain, so let's just get right to the news:

  • First things first: You're going to start seeing our "Donation" widget pop up from time to time over the next six weeks. That's us asking you, our dear readers, to chip in a few bucks to help us keep the lights on next year. We'll remind you a few more times about what an important role we play in your life and the life of this city, but for today, we started with a heartfelt appeal from Hsi-Pei Liao, who writes about discovering Streetsblog after his daughter, Allie Liao, was killed by a driver in a Queens crosswalk in 2013.
  • Looks like there was another devastating fire sparked by substandard lithium-ion batteries. (NYDN)
  • Pols are pushing back on an NYPD plan to encrypt their radio broadcasts (NY Post). And the NYPD was evasive at a City Council hearing on Monday (amNY). Gothamist focused on the wasted money.
  • The DOT gave the Daily News an advance look at its annual Cycling in the City report. The numbers of cyclists are up. So are the number of fatalities, by the way.
  • Long Island parents are lobbying to tighten inebriated driving laws. (NY Post)
  • The New York Times offered more glorification of the automobile in its car-friendly Metro section, but at least this story was about a beloved taxi.
  • There will be representation for disabled people on the MTA board, thanks to Gov. Hochul's pen (amNY). But that pen is a sword that cuts both ways, as Dave Colon reports.
  • Here's the last Revel mopeds story you need. (The City)
  • Finally, don't miss DOT's ribbon cutting on the Berry Street bike boulevard today at 10:30 a.m. Our own Kevin Duggan visited the project for a preview that will go live at 6:45 a.m.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

