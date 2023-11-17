Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines: Outdoor Dining Funeral Train Edition
Outdoor dining dies a slow death in New York City. Plus more news.
Opinion: We Are Victims of Road Violance and We Demand Change
If we’re going to make progress on safe streets, we all need to get involved. We hope you will join us on Nov. 19, arm-in-arm, to help push. No one else should die.
Eyes on the Street: How Are De Blasio’s Pandemic Era Busways Doing?
Four busways started by the former mayor and made permanent by Mayor Adams have sped up service for transit riders. But how much depends on car drivers.
Bridge Vending Ban Gains Public Support As Vendors Beg For Compromise
The street vendor "span ban" got a lot of support at a public hearing Wednesday.