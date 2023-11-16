Thursday’s Headlines: About that Citi Bike Report Edition

The big story yesterday was Comptroller Brad Lander's "report" on the alleged failure of Lyft in its management of Citi Bike.

The problem with the report was that it was based entirely on two months — June and July 2023 — when Lyft admitted it had problems, especially in The Bronx because of theft. From those two months, Lander concludes more or less that Lyft is no longer providing "reliable and equitable service."

He reached this conclusion despite also admitting that "Citi Bike enables millions of trips each month [and] riders took 30 million trips on Citi Bike in 2022 — five times as many as when the system first launched in 2013." He even said that "preserving" (note, not restoring, but preserving) Citi Bike as "a high-quality transportation service" is essential.

That's like that old Yogi Berra line about a popular restaurant: "Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded."

Several outlets covered it (NY Times, Gothamist), but we're going to do a second-day take soon because it's not as clear as Lander suggests.

In other news: