Monday’s Headlines: Assignment Desk Edition

It's a new week and there will be lots of crucial events, so let us help you set your calendar.

First, today will start at 8:15 a.m. with MTA Chairman Janno Lieber taking reporters' questions in Lower Manhattan before "boarding a PATH train to Newark, N.J., where he will appear in response to a lawsuit filed by the State of New Jersey relating to congestion pricing." (Aren't there lawyers to do that?)

Later, there's talk that opponents of open streets will storm tonight's Queens Community Board 3 virtual transportation committee meeting to complain about Paseo Park. We'll be watching.

Then, on Tuesday, our own Julianne Cuba will headline a League of Women's Voters lunchtime session with the awkward title, "E-Vehicles- Can NYC Make Them Safer?" (we probably would have titled it, "Dangerous Streets: Can NYC Make Them Safer?"). For tickets, click here.

It's Bus Week!

And on top of all that, Streetsblog's annual "Bus Week" begins today. Click here for all the week's coverage of multiple agencies' and officials' failure to make New York's buses run faster.

In other news: