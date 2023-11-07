Tuesday’s Headlines: Another Stain on the Shield Edition

Another day, another cop driving recklessly — and then cursing out anyone who calls him out for it.

Check out the short video sent to us by a Friend of Streetsblog. In it, you can clearly see that the driver of the car — who had a police shield on his windshield and did not deny he was a cop — texting while driving. And then you can hear him mock the bicyclist who complains about it.

And then you can hear him call the cyclist, "Fucknuts" before speeding off:

Internet sleuths noticed the shield number and ID'd the perpy cop as Sgt. Michael Migliore of the 17th Precinct, who indeed is assigned badge 3303 that's pictured at the end of the video. Last year, he made more than $146,000 with overtime, according to the city payroll.

The NYPD declined to respond to request for comment from Streetsblog about the incident.

It was an eerily quiet day in New York (I guess all the fireworks were in a downtown courtroom):